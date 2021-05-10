NBC

NBC Will Not Air 2022 Golden Globes, Calls for ‘Meaningful' HFPA Reforms

ROBYN BECK | AFP | Getty Images

An NBC spokesperson said the network will not air the 2022 Golden Globes due to ongoing controversy surrounding Hollywood Foreign Press Association reforms.

“We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform. However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right. As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes. Assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

In February, the HFPA was criticized for lacking diversity. At the time, the group had 87 members who are journalists, but none are Black, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Entertainment News

Billboard music awards 2 hours ago

Top Nominee The Weeknd Will Perform at Upcoming Billboard Music Awards

coronavirus 2 hours ago

At Dracula's Castle, Doctors Offer Shot in the Arm Instead of Stake Through the Heart

Shaun Harper, who was hired as a diversity strategist advisor by the HFPA in March, said in a resignation letter that he was initially optimistic when he joined the organization, but he felt compelled to step down after learning about the group's “deep systemic and reputational challenges."

“I no longer have confidence in our ability to collaboratively deliver the transformational change that the industry and people in it whom I deeply respect are demanding of you," said Harper, who is a professor of racial, gender and LGBTQ issues at the University of Southern California's Marshall School of Business.

“My serious, unwavering commitment to the racial and gender equity issues on which I work every day make it impossible for me to continue serving in a consulting capacity with the HFPA," he continued.

Please check back for updates to this developing story.

This article tagged under:

NBCNBCUniversalGolden GlobesHollywood Foreign Press Association
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us