Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi Welcome First Baby Together, Cannon's 8th Child

Congratulations, Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi!

The television host and model welcomed their first child together, a boy, nearly a month ago, she announced on Monday. This is their first child together, and the 8th baby for Nick Cannon, who recently joked with fellow prolific papa Elon Musk about combatting underpopulation.

"I did it. An all natural unmedicated home birth," Tiesi wrote on Instagram, posting photos of her labor and delivery. "This was the most humbling/limit pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience."

"I can’t thank my team enough for delivering my son safely," she added. "This experience has changed me forever and I couldn’t (have) asked for a more amazing and supportive partner. Daddy showed the f up for us.. I couldn’t of done it without you. I can’t believe he’s here."

Tiesi's photo slideshow includes scenes from her labor and delivery.

A spokesperson for Cannon did not immediately respond to TODAY Parents' request for comment.

Cannon wrote on Tiesi's post: "You never cease to amaze me!! Full of passion, drive, focus, brilliance, and most importantly love!!! Honored and privileged to experience this beautiful miracle with you! Thank you for the greatest gift any human can give to another. For this, my love is forever indebted."

On Tiesi's YouTube channel, Tiesi showed efforts to induce her "naturally" using massage, sex and consuming castor oil (which made her vomit), methods that aren't backed by science. In other scenes, she's comforted by Cannon on walks and in the bathtub.

"At 1:28 a.m. on June 28, we welcomed Baby C to the world," Tiesi captioned her YouTube video. "Eight pounds, 10 ounces, 21 inches."

The boy's little face is shown throughout the footage.

Tiesi said in the video that the labor was so intense that, "At a certain point I had left my body."

"Looking back, I am so glad I documented this and that I could share this experience," she wrote in a caption. "I would do it a million times over to see his beautiful face. My son, I love you."

The clip ends with Cannon cradling his newborn and Tiesi breastfeeding.

The baby boy is the youngest in Cannon's family.

Cannon's other children are 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan, with ex-wife Mariah Carey, 5-year-old Golden and 1-year-old Powerful Queen, whose mother is Brittany Bell and 1-year-old twins Zion and Zillion, whom he shares with Abby De La Rosa. The rapper and Alyssa Scott shared a baby named Zen, who died of a brain tumor at five months old.

