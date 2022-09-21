Olivia Wilde Sets the Record Straight on Harry Styles and Chris Pine Spit Rumor

Olivia Wilde is letting the world know not to worry, darling, because that spit theory isn't true.

The "Don't Worry Darling" director addressed the million-dollar question that has been sweeping the internet since earlier this month: Did Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine at the 2022 Venice Film Festival? Olivia put the saliva rumor to rest.

"Harry did not spit on Chris," Wilde remarked during a Sept. 21 appearance on "The Late Show", adding, "I think it's a perfect example of, like, people will look for drama anywhere they can."

Leave it to The Late Show host Stephen Colbert to tease Wilde a bit by responding, "Only time will tell. We shall see." Naturally, Wilde found herself laughing over Colbert's remarks. She doubled down on her stance, by adding, "No! He really didn't."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Perhaps #SpitGate can finally be laid to rest. The trending topic was born after footage of Styles and Pine at the "Don't Worry Darling" Venice Film Festival premiere surfaced online. In it, Styles goes to return to his seat next to Pine when he jolts forward towards Pine's lap. Pine then looks down in a surprised manner and the rest is history.

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde's Romance Rewind

Following the online speculation, Pine's rep told E! News that "there is nothing but respect between these two men."

"This is a completely fabricated exchange," the rep added, "and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist."

In the meantime, Wilde's not the only one who has gotten a laugh out of the alleged incident. Styles cracked a joke about it while on stage at his Sept. 7 concert.

"Wonderful to be back in New York," Styles began, as seen in a clip shared to Twitter by @cactusgirli. "I just popped very quickly to Venice to spit on Chris Pine. But fear not, we're back."

If anything, the pair have proven they can make light of a spitty situation!