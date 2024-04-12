Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce they are working on 2 new Netflix shows

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are returning to Netflix.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they are producing two new series for the streaming powerhouse, and one of them is a show curated by Markle herself.

"One series, curated by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, and in partnership with The Intellectual Property Corporation (a part of Sony Pictures Television), will celebrate the joys of cooking & gardening, entertaining, and friendship," a statement put out by the royal couple's production company, Archewell Productions, read.

The second series in the works is a behind-the-scenes of a sport Harry loves -- polo.

"The other, shot primarily at the US Open Polo Championship in Wellington, Florida at The USPA National Polo Center, and in partnership with Boardwalk Pictures, will provide viewers with unprecedented access to the world of professional polo," the statement read. "Known primarily for its aesthetic and social scene, the series will pull the curtain back on the grit and passion of the sport, capturing players and all it takes to compete at the highest level."

The statement went on to say that both shows are in "various stages of production" and that titles and release dates would be announced in the "coming months."

The royal couple first began their relationship with Netflix for the 2022 docuseries "Harry & Meghan," which chronicled their time together as a young royal couple that eventually decided to step back from royal duties in 2020 and leave Harry's native United Kingdom for California.

The announcement comes as health struggles plague Harry's family back in the U.K. Both his father, King Charles III, and his sister-in-law, Kate, the Princess of Wales, are battling cancer.

Charles announced his cancer diagnosis earlier this year, while Kate announced she is receiving treatment for cancer after a months-long absence from public spawned much speculation about her health.

"We wish health and healing for Kate and the family," Harry and Markle said after the shock announcement, "and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace."