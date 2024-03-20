Richard Simmons shares skin cancer diagnosis

Originally appeared on E! Online

Richard Simmons is opening up about a health update.

One day after he sparked concern over a cryptic post, the American fitness personality shared a diagnosis on social media.

"There was this strange looking bump under my right eye," he wrote in a March 19 Facebook post. "I had a tube of neosporin which I would put on in the morning and the evening—it was still there. It was time to call my dermatologist."

And after detailing his visit to his doctor, Simmons shared he was informed of his skin cancer diagnosis.

"He said, basal cell carcinoma," he continued. "I told him to stop calling me dirty names. He laughed."

Simmons—who has mostly retired from the public eye since being an aerobics icon in the late ‘80s—provided a detailed account of the day he received his diagnosis, including receiving what appeared to be a curettage and electrodesiccation procedure, a process which involves removing skin growths.

"There was no numbing it just had to be done with a small instrument," he added. "As he started burning my skin a tear dropped down my cheek. ‘You can't cry during this' and he wiped my tear. The burning really hurt my skin. It lasted about 30 minutes. ‘Come back in an hour and a half and see if I got it all out.'"

But as Simmons indicated, his treatment remains ongoing.

"After driving around the city, I went back to some sad news," he concluded. "I didn't get it all out. He burned my face again. This time was worse than before—it was deeper. I did not cry this time but I did grit my teeth. ‘Come back in another hour and a half.' To be continued."

The 75-year-old's health update came one day after he sparked concern with fans when he mentioned he was "dying" in another Facebook post. He later expanded on what he meant by his original message.

"I am not dying," he clarified in a March 18 Facebook post. "It was a message about saying how we should embrace every day that we have. Sorry for this confusion."