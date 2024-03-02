See Millie Bobby Brown in Jon Bon Jovi's new family photo with fiancé Jake

The Bongiovi family doesn't give love a bad name.

Millie Bobby Brown and fiancé Jake Bongiovi had the best plus-ones for the world premiere of "Damsel": Jake's parents Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Hurley. And it's clear the "Stranger Things" star is already a part of the Bon Jovi clan, as they took the sweetest family pics on the red carpet March 1 in New York City.

Brown, who stars in the fantasy film, arrived in a custom Louis Vuitton gown adorned with scales and a slit along the side, while Bongiovi kept it classic in a black suit and tie. Hurley wore a brown suede skirt with a black turtleneck and black belt, as husband Bon Jovi rocked a pair of blue jeans, a black button-down shirt and a black leather jacket.

And it's no surprise that Bongiovi and Brown, who got engaged last April, were smiling ear to ear during their red carpet double date.

And if the family portrait wasn't proof enough that Brown is being welcomed into the musical family, the Bon Jovi frontman has long been effusive about his praise for the couple.

"They're growing together," he told E! News Feb. 3. "They're madly in love and we love them both for that. It's an exciting adventure."

The "Livin' on a Prayer" singer previously gave his blessing to Brown, 20, and Bongiovi, 21, after their relationship came under criticism due to their young ages.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Netflix (L-R) Jake Bongiovi, Millie Bobby Brown, Dorothea Hurley, and Jon Bon Jovi attend the Damsel World Premiere at The Plaza on March 01, 2024 in New York City.

"I don't know if age matters," Bon Jovi told SiriusXM's "Andy Cohen Live" in May 2023. "If you find the right partner and you grow together, I think that would be my advice really: growing together is wise. Growing together. I think that all of my kids have found the people that they think they can grow together with and we like 'em all."

And Brown's parents are just as supportive of the couple's nuptials.

"My parents adore him," she told The Times in August. "[We] both come from parents that have stayed together for a really long time. My parents were young when they got together, so I always had amazing role models for relationships."

