The Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals will no longer require proof of COVID-19 vaccination, testing or masking, festival organizers announced Tuesday.

Revised health policies issued in October allowed unvaccinated fans to attend the music festivals, if they showed proof of a negative COVID test. Tuesday’s updated guidance sheds the testing requirement.

The Coachella event in Riverside County has been postponed multiple times due to the ongoing pandemic. It is slated for the weekends of April 15-17 and April 22-24, with Billie Eilish, Harry Styles and the rapper formerly known as Kanye West as headliners.

The country music-themed Stagecoach festival is scheduled for April 29-May 1, 2022, with Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood and Luke Combs headlining.

California public health officials have said the remaining statewide pandemic mandates will be relaxed, and it's not a matter of if, but when.

The statewide indoor mask mandate is dropping Wednesday for vaccinated individuals. But that change won't apply to teachers or students in California public schools, or to those in counties with their own set of mask rules.