Want to Live in the ‘Brady Bunch' House? It Can Be Yours for $5.5M

Have you ever wanted to live in the "Brady Bunch" house? Well, here's your chance.

In 2018, HGTV purchased the home used for establishing shots on the iconic 1970s sitcom for $3.5 million.

After a few years of renovations, the Studio City, Calif., property has been listed for $5.5 million.

The house was redesigned to look nearly identical to the home featured on the show. HGTV documented the process through a 2019 series called "A Very Brady Renovation."

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Among the major renovations were the addition of the iconic floating staircase and the orange-and-avocado kitchen.

HGTV will sell the house with many of its contents, including the green floral living room couch and 3D-printed replica of the series' horse sculpture.