Originally appeared on E! Online

Wynonna Judd's daughter Grace Kelley is dealing with legal trouble.

The 27-year-old was arrested on April 5 in Alabama and charged with indecent exposure and obstructing government operations, according to Elmore County Sheriff's Department records viewed by E! News. Both are misdemeanor crimes.

Kelley allegedly exposed her breasts and lower body at a busy intersection of Interstate 65 and Highway 14 in Millbrook, Ala., according charging documents obtained by AL.com. When officers attempted to arrest her, Kelley would not identify herself and instead sat down on the side of the road while refusing to comply with officers. Her first court date is set for April 11.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Kelley did not have a lawyer on file who E! News could contact to speak on her behalf.

She is the second child of Judd and ex-husband Arch Kelley III, joining their son Elijah Judd, 29. The couple was married for two years before divorcing in 1998.

Kelley — who is mother to a young daughter — has had several run-ins with the law, including in 2018 when she was sentenced to eight years in prison for violating probation, according to Us Weekly and Entertainment Tonight.

Inside Naomi Judd's Candid Battle With Mental Health

Wynonna Judd is putting fans’ worries to rest after her surprise performance at the 2023 CMA Awards with Jelly Roll sparked concern.

"It's confirmed that Grace Pauline Kelley is serving an eight-year sentence at West Tennessee State Penitentiary," East Tennessee public information officer Robert Reburn told Us Weekly at the time. "Grace's probation was revoked on February 8, 2018. Grace was given a eight year sentence for scheduled two drugs (meth) in June of 2016 and another four year sentence for evading arrest in July 2016."

Judd has rarely discussed her daughter's legal troubles, although she's incredibly proud of her resilience.

"I will tell you this. My daughter is the strongest Judd woman in our 'herstory,'" she said on The Pursuit! with John Rich in February 2020. "She's healthier than I was at 23. How she got there — I would not go that way, but I was also sequestered. I was on a bus with my mother. Kind of hard to get in trouble. So that could have been me, John, if I didn't have music."

The country star additionally partnered with White House officials on a new criminal justice reform project in 2019, per Politico. The Judds singer told a Las Vegas news station at the time, "Now I have a personal investment."