‘Yellowstone' star Forrie J. Smith says he was ‘kicked off' flight for refusing to sit next to masked passenger

"Yellowstone" star Forrie J. Smith took to Instagram on Saturday to say he was "kicked off" a flight and left stranded in Houston after refusing to sit next to another passenger wearing a mask.

"I just got kicked off a plane," Smith said. "Because I told them I didn't feel comfortable sitting next to somebody with a mask on."

“I’ve been sitting in an airport for three hours. Ya, I'm drinking," Smith, who plays Lloyd Pierce on the hit Western series, continued. "I ain't drunk, but they throw me off the plane because I'm drunk, because you people won't stand up and tell everybody what bulls--t this is.”

"I just told them I didn't feel comfortable about sitting next to somebody that had to wear a mask, and I'm off the plane," Smith reiterated before the video ended.

In the comments, people asked why Smith cared if another person was wearing a mask. Many suggested instances where masking would be appropriate for protecting their health and others.

It's unclear what airline Smith was traveling on. His representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Smith has previously been vocal about his public health beliefs. He skipped the Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2022 due to Covid vaccination requirements.

"I’m not vaccinated, I will not get vaccinated,” Smith said in a now deleted Instagram video. "I believe they compromise your immunities … It’s no offense to anyone. It’s just my beliefs. I just don’t believe in that stuff."

