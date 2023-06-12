John Fogerty to perform at the 2023 Big E

John Fogerty is heading to the Big E in September.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame singer, songwriter and guitarist will perform on Friday, Sept. 15.

Some of his hits include “Centerfield,” “Proud Mary,” “Susie Q,” “Bad Moon Rising,” “Have You Ever Seen the Rain” and many others.

Hearty Har, led by his sons Shane and Tyler Fogerty, will open the show.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 16 at TheBigE.com.

Concert tickets include admission to The Big E when you buy them before the show date.

Here’s a look at the entertainment at The Big E this year:

Big E Arena Shows at Big E 2023

Sept. 17: Parker McCollum

Sept. 23: Quinn XCII

Sept. 24: Chris Young

Sept. 29: Zedd

Sept. 30: Third Eye Blind

Court of Honor Stage Shows at Big E 2023

Sept. 15-20: Street Drum Corps

Sept. 15-17: Celtic Angels

Sept. 15: Molly Hatchet

Sept. 16: Gaelic Storm

Sept. 17: Vertical Horizon

Sept. 18-19: Humble Pie Legacy

Sept. 18-19: O-Town

Sept. 20-21: Robert Davi Sings Sinatra

Sept. 20: Dokken

Sept. 21: Megan Moroney

Sept. 22-24: The Little Mermen

Sept. 22: The Verve Pipe

Sept. 24: Mike DelGuidice

Sept. 26-Oct. 1: The Edge Effect

Sept. 27-28: José Feliciano

Sept. 27: Ginuwine

Sept. 28: Dire Straits Legacy

Sept. 29-Oct. 1: Motown & More

Sept. 29: Puddle of Mudd

Sept. 30: Nicky Youre

Oct. 1: Lonestar

Get more information on the entertainment here.