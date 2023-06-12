John Fogerty to perform at the 2023 Big E

John Fogerty is heading to the Big E in September.
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame singer, songwriter and guitarist will perform on Friday, Sept. 15.
Some of his hits include “Centerfield,” “Proud Mary,” “Susie Q,” “Bad Moon Rising,” “Have You Ever Seen the Rain” and many others.
Hearty Har, led by his sons Shane and Tyler Fogerty, will open the show.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 16 at TheBigE.com.
Concert tickets include admission to The Big E when you buy them before the show date.
Here’s a look at the entertainment at The Big E this year:
Big E Arena Shows at Big E 2023
- Sept. 17: Parker McCollum
- Sept. 23: Quinn XCII
- Sept. 24: Chris Young
- Sept. 29: Zedd
- Sept. 30: Third Eye Blind
Court of Honor Stage Shows at Big E 2023
- Sept. 15-20: Street Drum Corps
- Sept. 15-17: Celtic Angels
- Sept. 15: Molly Hatchet
- Sept. 16: Gaelic Storm
- Sept. 17: Vertical Horizon
- Sept. 18-19: Humble Pie Legacy
- Sept. 18-19: O-Town
- Sept. 20-21: Robert Davi Sings Sinatra
- Sept. 20: Dokken
- Sept. 21: Megan Moroney
- Sept. 22-24: The Little Mermen
- Sept. 22: The Verve Pipe
- Sept. 24: Mike DelGuidice
- Sept. 26-Oct. 1: The Edge Effect
- Sept. 27-28: José Feliciano
- Sept. 27: Ginuwine
- Sept. 28: Dire Straits Legacy
- Sept. 29-Oct. 1: Motown & More
- Sept. 29: Puddle of Mudd
- Sept. 30: Nicky Youre
- Oct. 1: Lonestar
Get more information on the entertainment here.