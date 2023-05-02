mohegan sun

Jonas Brothers Tour Coming to Mohegan Sun

Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas of Jonas Brothers perform at Royal Albert Hall, April 14, 2023, in London.
Jim Dyson/Getty Images

The Jonas Brothers are going on a 35-date stadium and arena tour and they will be stopping in Connecticut.

The tour will be at Mohegan Sun Arena on Thursday, Aug. 17. Fans can register now through Saturday, May 6 at 11:59 p.m. for the Verified Fan presale here.

Citi and Verizon will have additional presales beginning on Wednesday, May 10 and a limited number of tickets will be available during the general on sale, which starts on Friday, May 12 at 10 a.m. at jonasbrothers.com.

Citi Presale: Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday, May 10 at 10 a.m. local until Thursday, May 11 at 10 p.m. local through the Citi Entertainment program. Learn more at www.citientertainment.com

Verizon Up Presale: Customers will have access to purchase presale tickets for select shows beginning Wednesday, May 10 at 10 a.m. local until Thursday, May 11 at 10 p.m. local time.

Want to go? Here are the tour dates:

Jonas Brothers ‘The Tour’ 2023 Dates

  • Saturday, Aug. 12 – Bronx, NY – Yankee Stadium
  • Sunday, Aug. 13 – Bronx, NY – Yankee Stadium
  • Tuesday, Aug. 15 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
  • Thursday, Aug. 17 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
  • Saturday, Aug. 19 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre
  • Tuesday, Aug. 22 — Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
  • Thursday, Aug. 24 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
  • Friday, Aug. 25 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field (No Verizon Presale)
  • Sunday, Aug. 27 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
  • Wednesday, Aug 30 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field
  • Friday, Sept. 1 – Saint Paul, MN – Minnesota State Fair (No Citi or Verizon Presale)
  • Sunday, Sept. 3 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
  • Wednesday, Sept. 6 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
  • Friday, Sept. 8 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena
  • Saturday, Sept. 9 – Los Angeles, CA – Dodger Stadium
  • Monday, Sept. 11 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
  • Thursday, Sept. 14 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
  • Saturday, Sept. 16 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center
  • Monday, Sept. 18 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse (No Verizon Presale)
  • Thursday, Sept. 21 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center (No Verizon Presale)
  • Friday, Sept. 22 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
  • Saturday, Sept. 23 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
  • Monday, Sept. 25 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
  • Tuesday, Sept. 26 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena
  • Thursday, Sept. 28 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
  • Saturday, Sept. 30 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
  • Sunday, Oct. 1 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
  • Tuesday, Oct. 3 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
  • Thursday, Oct. 5 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center
  • Saturday, Oct. 7 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center (No Verizon Presale)
  • Monday, Oct. 9 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
  • Tuesday, Oct. 10 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena
  • Thursday, Oct. 12 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
  • Friday, Oct. 13 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
  • Saturday, Oct. 14 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

This article tagged under:

mohegan sunJonas Brothers
