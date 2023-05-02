Jonas Brothers Tour Coming to Mohegan Sun

The Jonas Brothers are going on a 35-date stadium and arena tour and they will be stopping in Connecticut.

The tour will be at Mohegan Sun Arena on Thursday, Aug. 17. Fans can register now through Saturday, May 6 at 11:59 p.m. for the Verified Fan presale here.

Citi and Verizon will have additional presales beginning on Wednesday, May 10 and a limited number of tickets will be available during the general on sale, which starts on Friday, May 12 at 10 a.m. at jonasbrothers.com.

Citi Presale: Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday, May 10 at 10 a.m. local until Thursday, May 11 at 10 p.m. local through the Citi Entertainment program. Learn more at www.citientertainment.com.

Verizon Up Presale: Customers will have access to purchase presale tickets for select shows beginning Wednesday, May 10 at 10 a.m. local until Thursday, May 11 at 10 p.m. local time.

Want to go? Here are the tour dates:

Jonas Brothers ‘The Tour’ 2023 Dates