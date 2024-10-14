Kane Brown tour coming to Mohegan Sun Arena

Kane Brown is going on tour and it will be coming to Connecticut.

Kane Brown’s 23-city The High Road Tour, named after his upcoming new album -- The High Road, will include back-to-back 7 p.m. shows at Mohegan Sun Arena on May 2 and May 3.

The singer known for hits, including “Miles On It,” “Good as You” and many more, will be joined by special guests Scotty McCreery and Ashley Cooke.

You can register now at kanebrownmusic.com for Kane Brown’s artist pre-sale, which begins Tuesday, Oct. 15.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 18 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.com and they will are also available from the Mohegan Sun Box Office starting Saturday, Oct. 19, subject to availability.