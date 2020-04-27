LiveNation Launches ‘Live From Home’

Musicians have canceled their tours because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but many are still playing from the safety of their homes and you can tune in from your own home.

Live From Home is Live Nation’s new virtual music hub and it includes live streams, artist content, new music and more

April 27:

April 29:

7 p.m.: Oculus + Supersphere Presents Offset and Friends: Offset will team up with Young Thug, Rich the Kid, and SAINt JHN for a special OFFSET AND FRIENDS performance. This event will support the Atlanta Community Food Bank (ACFB) (Facebook)

April 30:

4 p.m.: Norah Jones (Facebook)

5 p.m.: Stay at Home with Radiohead - a live show from the archives every Thursday (YouTube)

May 1

4 p.m.: The Front Bottoms (Twitch)

7 p.m.: Kenny Chesney to celebrate the launch of his album “Here and Now” with a livestream (Facebook)

Virtual Classes:

Join Live Nation’s very own merch team for a variety of virtual classes on Instagram Live

April 28: 8 p.m.: Guided Meditation with Mune

April 29: 10 p.m.: Hip Hop Class with Eunice Basconcillo

April 30: 8 p.m.: Yoga with Kalina Salvador

May 1: 9 p.m.: Cooking with Quanie Thornton

Live Nation Urban Presents:

This is weekly content from the team on Instagram Live

April 28: 4 p.m.: On The Clock Playlist - a multi-genre mix of the Live Nation Urban team’s favorite tracks to vibe to while working from home

April 29: 7 p.m.: Comfort Covers with Alex Mali - a performance series featuring your favorite artists reviving songs, new and old, from the comfort of their home

May 1: 5 p.m.: Meet The Founders with J Carter - a conversation with executives, staff, crew, and management on building their brands and experiences within the music industry

Live From Home Virtual Tours:

Willie Gomez launched his “Mojados” Virtual World Tour last week.

May 2, 5 p.m. Atlanta, Cleveland, Detroit, Florida, Indiana, New England, New York, North and South Carolina, Ontario (Canada), Philadelphia, and Washington DC