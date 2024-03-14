Meghan Trainor is coming to Connecticut

Meghan Trainor is going on tour and she will be coming to Connecticut.

The tour includes a show at Mohegan Sun Arena on Saturday, Sept. 21 at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 22 at 10 am. through Ticketmaster.com.

Subject to availability, fans can buy tickets at the Mohegan Sun Box Office starting on Saturday, March 23.

The Grammy Award winner’s new album, “Timeless,” will come out on June 14 so you’ll have a chance to get to know her new songs before you go. It will be Trainor's sixth full-length album.