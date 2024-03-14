MOHEGAN SUN ARENA

Meghan Trainor is coming to Connecticut

Spotlight: Meghan Trainor

Meghan Trainor is going on tour and she will be coming to Connecticut.

The tour includes a show at Mohegan Sun Arena on Saturday, Sept. 21 at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 22 at 10 am. through Ticketmaster.com.

Subject to availability, fans can buy tickets at the Mohegan Sun Box Office starting on Saturday, March 23.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The Grammy Award winner’s new album, “Timeless,” will come out on June 14 so you’ll have a chance to get to know her new songs before you go. It will be Trainor's sixth full-length album.

This article tagged under:

MOHEGAN SUN ARENAEntertainment
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us