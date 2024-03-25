mohegan sun

Mötley Crüe to play Mohegan Sun Arena

Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe "The World Tour" - Sydney

Mötley Crüe is coming to our “Home Sweet Home” this summer.

The band that has been rocking out together for more than four decades will perform its greatest hits on Saturday, Aug. 31 at a show at Mohegan Sun Arena.

If you want to see Vince Neil, Nikki Sixx, Tommy Lee, Mick Mars and John 5, who has joined them on guitar, plan to get your tickets on Friday morning.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 29 at Ticketmaster.com.

If they are still available, fans can buy tickets at the Mohegan Sun Box Office starting on Saturday, March 30.

Mötley Crüe’s music is known to fans of all ages because their hit songs have been licensed by major brands and their music can also be heard on “Stranger Things,” “Cobra Kai” and other shows.

And in 2019, Netflix premiered a biopic based on the band’s biography “The Dirt: Confessions of the World’s Most Notorious Rock Band.”

