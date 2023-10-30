New Kids On The Block coming to Connecticut

The New Kids on the Block are coming to Connecticut.

Donnie Wahlberg, Joey McIntyre, Danny Wood and brothers Jonathan and Jordan Knight will be joined by Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff at Xfinity Theatre in Hartford on Aug. 2.

The Magic Summer 2024 Tour is a new take on the 1990.

How to get tickets to New Kids On The Block in Hartford

“Step By Step,” here’s how to get tickets.

Tickets will be available starting with Fanclub and CITI presales beginning on Wednesday, Nov. 1 at noon.

Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday, Nov. 3 at 10 a.m. at Get presale details at www.citientertainment.com.

“The true ‘magic’ of this tour is in the music, the moments and the memories that we get to create - and recreate - with our amazing fans each night,” Wahlberg said in a news release. “Feeling all the nostalgic feels of the original Magic Summer, with the bond that we’ve shared throughout the years, will make for a most magical time indeed.”

New Kids on the Block Magic Summer 2024 Tour Dates