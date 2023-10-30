New Kids On The Block coming to Connecticut

The New Kids on the Block are coming to Connecticut.
Donnie Wahlberg, Joey McIntyre, Danny Wood and brothers Jonathan and Jordan Knight will be joined by Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff at Xfinity Theatre in Hartford on Aug. 2.
The Magic Summer 2024 Tour is a new take on the 1990.
How to get tickets to New Kids On The Block in Hartford
“Step By Step,” here’s how to get tickets.
Tickets will be available starting with Fanclub and CITI presales beginning on Wednesday, Nov. 1 at noon.
Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday, Nov. 3 at 10 a.m. at Get presale details at www.citientertainment.com.
“The true ‘magic’ of this tour is in the music, the moments and the memories that we get to create - and recreate - with our amazing fans each night,” Wahlberg said in a news release. “Feeling all the nostalgic feels of the original Magic Summer, with the bond that we’ve shared throughout the years, will make for a most magical time indeed.”
New Kids on the Block Magic Summer 2024 Tour Dates
- June 14 - Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, Blossom Music Center
- June 15 - Tinley Park, Illinois, Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
- June 18 - Clarkston, Michigan, Pine Knob Music Theatre
- June 19 - Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, The Pavilion at Star Lake
- June 21 - Cincinnati, Ohio, Riverbend Music Center
- June 22 - Maryland Heights, Missouri, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- June 23 - Prior Lake, Minnesota, Mystic Amphitheater
- June 25 - Kansas City, Missouri, Starlight Theatre
- June 26 - Rogers, Arkansas, Walmart AMP
- June 28 - Denver, Colorado, Ball Arena
- June 29 - Salt Lake City, Utah, USANA Amphitheatre
- July 1 - Highland, California, Yaamava' Theater (No support acts or CITI Presale for July 1)
- July 2 - Wheatland, California, Toyota Amphitheatre
- July 3 - Mountain View, California, Shoreline Amphitheatre
- July 5 - Inglewood, California, Kia Forum
- July 6 - Palm Desert, California, Acrisure Arena
- July 7 - Chula Vista, California, North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
- July 9 - Phoenix, Arizona, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
- July 10 - Albuquerque, New Mexico, Isleta Amphitheater
- July 12 - Austin, Texas, Germania Insurance Amphitheater
- July 13 - The Woodlands, Texas, Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman
- July 14 - Dallas, Texas, Dos Equis Pavilion
- July 16 - Franklin, Tennessee, FirstBank Amphitheater
- July 17 - Franklin, Tennessee, FirstBank Amphitheater
- July 19 - Tampa, Florida, MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
- July 20 - West Palm Beach, Florida, iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
- July 21 - Jacksonville, Florida, Daily’s Place
- July 25 - Charleston, South Carolina, Credit One Stadium
- July 26 - Alpharetta, Georgia, Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
- July 27 - Charlotte, North Carolina, PNC Music Pavilion
- July 28 - Raleigh, North Carolina, Coastal Credit Union Music Park
- Aug. 1 - Virginia Beach, Virginia, Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
- Aug. 2 - Hartford, Connecticut, XFINITY Theatre
- Aug. 3 - Hershey, Pennsylvania, Hersheypark Stadium
- Aug. 4 - Wantagh, New York, Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
- Aug. 8 - Holmdel, New Jersey, PNC Bank Arts Center
- Aug. 9 - Gilford, New Hampshire, BankNH Pavilion
- Aug. 10 - Mansfield, Massachusetts, Xfinity Center
- Aug. 11 - Saratoga Springs, New York, Broadview Stage at SPAC
- Aug. 15 - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, TD Pavilion at the Mann
- Aug. 16 - Columbia, Maryland, Merriweather Post Pavilion
- Aug. 17 - Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Budweiser Stage
- Aug. 22 - Darien Center, New York, Darien Lake Amphitheater
- Aug. 23 - Columbus, Ohio, Nationwide Arena
- Aug. 24 - Milwaukee, Wisconsin, American Family Insurance Amphitheater
- Aug. 25 - Noblesville, Indiana, Ruoff Music Center