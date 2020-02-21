Presidential Candidate Pete Buttigieg to Appear on ‘Ellen’ Friday

2020 Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg makes an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” airing Friday, Feb. 21.

Buttigieg talks about the heated debate in Las Vegas earlier this week, how Americans ultimately need to rally around the Democratic presidential nominee, and whether the former mayor is worried about his competition.

The former mayor reminds everyone why presidential candidates are called “hopefuls” and asks Americans to be motivated to make a change.

Buttigieg addresses his struggle to appeal to minority voters and how he plans to champion them.

Plus, the presidential hopeful gets candid in a game of “Candidly Candid Candidates” and reveals which of his opponents he would want to stuck with on a deserted island.