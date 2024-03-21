Shubert Theatre's 2024-2025 Broadway Series includes ‘Mean Girls,' ‘Clue' and more

Shubert Theatre in New Haven has announced the lineup of shows for the 2024-2025 Broadway Series and it includes “Mean Girls,” “Dear Evan Hansen,” “Clue” and more.

“In celebration of Shubert Theatre’s 110th Anniversary, we have put together a spectacular series of new Broadway shows, all making their Shubert debuts in the coming season,” Anthony McDonald, executive director of Shubert Theatre, said in a statement.

He said the 2024-2025 Broadway Series is “going to be one of Shubert Theatre’s best!”

The five-show Broadway Series begins in October.

Shubert Theatre’s 2024-2025 Broadway Series

Oct. 24–27, 2024: Tina – The Tina Turner Musical

Nov. 22-24: Dear Evan Hansen

March 20–23, 2025: Clue

May 8–11, 2025: Mean Girls

June 12–15, 2025: Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations

This is what Shubert Theater says about the shows.

Tina – The Tina Turner Musical

"Tina – The Tina Turner Musical is the triumphant story of the Queen of Rock n’ Roll set to the pulse-pounding soundtrack of her most beloved hits! TINA–The Tina Turner Musical presents Tina’s journey against all odds to become one of the world’s most beloved artists of all time."

Dear Evan Hansen

"Packed with some of the most popular musical theatre songs from the last decade including “You Will Be Found,” “Waving Through A Window” and “For Forever,” Dear Evan Hansen features an uplifting score by the Tony, Grammy, and Oscar winning team behind The Greatest Showman, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, and a book by Tony Award winner Steven Levenson."

Clue

"Clue is a hilarious new play based on the fan-favorite 1985 Paramount Pictures movie and inspired by the classic Hasbro board game.

"This ultimate whodunit is a fast-paced slapstick comedy that will leave you dying of laughter and keep you guessing until the final twist."

"Mean Girls is the hilarious hit musical from an award-winning creative team, including book writer Tina Fey (“30 Rock”), composer Jeff Richmond (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”), lyricist Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde) and original director and choreographer Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon)."

"Aint' Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations is the electrifying, smash-hit Broadway musical that follows The Temptations’ extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame."

Learn more about the shows at the Shubert Theatre here.