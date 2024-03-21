Hartford's iconic City Steam Brewery closing its doors at end of March

Hartford's City Steam Brewery is closing its doors after decades of welcoming customers.

The owners posted the decision to close on the restuarant's social media accounts Thursday morning.

"It is with humble gratitude and a heavy heart that we announce the closing of City Steam Brewery on March 31," the post read.

The restaurant has been open on Main Street for 44 years -- 18 as Brown Thompson and Company, and another 26 as City Steam, according to the owners.

According to the post, the restaurant has not been able to recover after a burst pipe damaged all three levels of the establishment in February 2023. City Steam reopened in May 2023, but $500,000 in repairs and being shut for four months was too much for the restaurant, according to the post.

The owners thanked its staff over the years, as well as the customers that made the restaurant a success.

They hope someone else will come in and set the space in a new direction.

"We have had an incredible run, but it is now time to hand the reigns over to another talented and creative restaurateur," the post read.

City Steam will continue to sell its craft beers in more than 1,500 grocery stores, liquor stores, bars and restaurants, the owners said.