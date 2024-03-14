Food & Drink

8 National Potato Chip Day deals for savings on your cravings

Chip, chip, hooray!

By Chrissy Callahan | TODAY

Pile of potato chips
Getty Images

Potato chips are one snack whose popularity has truly stood the test of time. And while you never really need an excuse to pop open a bag of your favorite flavor, National Potato Chip Day on Thursday, March 14 offers us all the perfect occasion to round up some friends, put on some trashy TV and munch on something salty.

Looking for discounts before the day arrives? Here are a few to keep your eye on. Ready, set, munch.

Ashers Chocolate Co.

Craving something sweet after loading up on salty potato chips on March 14? Asher’s Chocolate Co. is offering customers free shipping on orders of $55+ (plus a free 4-ounce bag of nonpareils) and more between March 15 - 24, including the brand's chocolate-covered potato chips. All you have to do is use the code Bunny24.

Bedré Fine Chocolate

Bedré Fine Chocolate is slashing the price of its chocolate-covered potato chips by 10% on March 14.

Compartés

In honor of National Potato Chip Day, Compartés is offering TODAY.com readers 15% off its Potato Chip Crisp Chocolate Bar through March 31 using the code TODAY15.

Dylan’s Candy Bar

TODAY.com readers can get 50% off Dylan’s Candy Bar’s Milk Chocolate Potato Chip Bar on March 14 using the code TODAY50 while supplies last. The offer can’t be combined with other discounts.

Gopuff

Gopuff is celebrating National Potato Chip Day for a whole month! Through April 14, Gopuff FAM members customers can get 20% off full size bags of Uglies Kettle Chips, including the following varieties:

GourmetGiftBaskets.com

What’s better with potato chips than a PB&J sandwich? Nothing, if you ask us. GourmetGiftBaskets.com has a Peanut Butter and Jelly basket that comes with chips, and the brand is giving TODAY.com readers 30% off through March 31 with the code CHIPTODAY. The offer excludes same-day deliveries.

Ole Salty’s

Through March 17, Ole Salty’s customers can get 20% off the brand’s entire site, including multiple potato chip varieties, using the code CHIPDAY2024.

Which Wich Superior Sandwiches

On National Potato Chip Day, Which Wich Vibe Club members can get free chips with any Wich purchase.

