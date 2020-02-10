Backstreet Boys Announce Tour Date in Hartford

Backstreet's Back!
The Backstreet Boys will make a stop on their DNA World Tour in Hartford at the XFINITY Theatre this summer, Live Nation announced Monday.
The Hartford visit will come on Saturday, July 18.
The Backstreet Boys toured in support of their new album, DNA, last summer and will now begin a follow up 45-date, three-month summer and fall leg.
Tickets will be available to the general public starting Friday, Feb. 14 at noon.
Reserved seats will cost between $49.50 and $299.50. Lawn seats will cost you $39.