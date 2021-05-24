Bristol Mum Festival Returning in September

The Bristol Mum Festival is returning to the city in September following a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, events organizers announced Monday.

The festival will take place Sept. 24-26 but will be a "scaled down" version due to COVID protocols.

The event, which normally takes place at the Memorial Blvd. Magnet School, will instead be held on North Main Street in downtown Bristol.

“As we as a city, state and nation gradually emerge from the pandemic we are excited to be back,” Jack Ferraro, Festival General Chair, said in a statement. “After months of hard work and in collaboration with the City of Bristol, various City departments and our volunteer Mum Festival committee, we have developed an operating plan to safely host the Mum Festival that follows existing guidelines that will enable us to bring back a scaled down Festival this fall for all to enjoy.”

A carnival will not be part of the plans for this year, but organizers said they expect it to return in 2022. The parade will also be shortened for this year.

For people looking to participate in the event or parade, you can visit https://bristolmumfestival.com/ .

More information is expected to be released during the summer and early fall.