Costco Food Court Soon to Be Exclusive for Members

The food court is best known for its quick and inexpensive eats, like pizza or the famous hot dog and soda combo

FILE – This Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2016, file photo, shows a Costco store in North Miami Beach, Fla. Costco Wholesale Corporation reports financial results on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

If you want to continue getting snacks from Costco’s food court, you’ll soon be required to have a membership.

Beginning mid-March, the wholesale warehouse company said only members will be able to access the Costco food court for fast and inexpensive eats.

Costco’s menu includes pizza, sandwiches and a variation of sweets, and also offers members a hot dog combo that comes with a drink for the cost of $1.50.

If you want to keep enjoying the food court deals, the cost of a membership starts at $60 annually.

Costco did not specify when in March the rule will be enforced.

