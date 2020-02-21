Costco Food Court Soon to Be Exclusive for Members

If you want to continue getting snacks from Costco’s food court, you’ll soon be required to have a membership.

Beginning mid-March, the wholesale warehouse company said only members will be able to access the Costco food court for fast and inexpensive eats.

Costco’s menu includes pizza, sandwiches and a variation of sweets, and also offers members a hot dog combo that comes with a drink for the cost of $1.50.

If you want to keep enjoying the food court deals, the cost of a membership starts at $60 annually.

Costco did not specify when in March the rule will be enforced.