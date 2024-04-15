Country singer Jon Pardi coming to Mohegan Sun in June

Country singer Jon Pardi is coming to Connecticut in June.

Pardi, a member of the Grand Ole Opry, is known for many country hits, including, “Dirt On My Boots,” “Your Heart or Mine,” “Head Over Boots,” “Heartache On The Dance Floor,” “Night Shift” and more.

He will perform at Mohegan Sun Arena on Thursday, June 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Dylan Marlowe and Wyatt McCubbin will be joining him.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 19 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

If tickets are still available, fans can purchase them at the Mohegan Sun Box Office starting on Saturday, April 20.