Entertainment

Country singer Jon Pardi coming to Mohegan Sun in June

TODAY - Season 72

Country singer Jon Pardi is coming to Connecticut in June.

Pardi, a member of the Grand Ole Opry, is known for many country hits, including, “Dirt On My Boots,” “Your Heart or Mine,” “Head Over Boots,” “Heartache On The Dance Floor,” “Night Shift” and more.  

He will perform at Mohegan Sun Arena on Thursday, June 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Dylan Marlowe and Wyatt McCubbin will be joining him.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 19 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

If tickets are still available, fans can purchase them at the Mohegan Sun Box Office starting on Saturday, April 20.

This article tagged under:

Entertainment
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us