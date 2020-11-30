“Fire on Ice” Chanukah Celebration to Move to Drive-In Event in West Hartford

The popular annual "Fire on Ice" Chanukah celebration in Blue Back Square is being converted to a drive-in event this December to allow for COVID-19 social distancing and restrictions.

This year's event will be held in West Hartford's Town Hall parking lot at 4 p.m. on Sunday, December 14, the eighth night of the Jewish holiday.

Celebrants are asked to stay in their vehicles and watch the event with the help of a giant LED wall.

A master ice-carver will sculpt "a giant Menorah from a raw block of ice, at what has become of West Hartford's mega events, and the largest Chanukah celebration in the state," according to event organizers.

“The menorah serves as a symbol of light and hope for us today amidst the darkness of the pandemic, as it did for generations before us,” said Rabbi Shaya Gopin of Chabad House of Greater Hartford in a statement. “The flames of the menorah shine out into the night, reminding us that even when confronted with much darkness, a tiny light can dispel it all. Another act of goodness and kindness, another act of light, can make all the difference.”

Each car will receive a Chanukah kit with a Menorah, games, crafts, cookies, a puzzle and gelt. Drinks and donuts will be available during the evening as well.

American Chassidic singer benny Friedman will perform live on stage.