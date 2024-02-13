Food & Drink

Free pancakes: IHOP giving away free buttermilk pancakes for National Pancake Day

IHOP is giving free pancakes away in honor of National Pancake Day

NBC Universal, Inc.

Tuesday, Feb. 13 is a great day for pastries, thanks to Mardi Gras, Fat Tuesday and Paczki Day.

It's also a great day for pancakes.

In celebration of National Pancake Day Tuesday, IHOP restaurants across the country will offer customers a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

According to IHOP, the offer is good for dine-in customers only, and limited to one free short stack -- three buttermilk pancakes -- per guest.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

"Participation and hours may vary by restuarant and location," IHOP added.

The offer is part of the restaurant's "Month of Giving," with IHOP asking customers to leave a donation. This year, funds raised will be donated to Feeding America.

Find your closest IHOP here.

This article tagged under:

Food & Drink
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us