Christmas jammies are definitely a "thing."

They may be seen as silly and maybe a little odd but it's a bonding experience for families and a way to announce you're all part of the same crew.

With all the hustle and bustle of the season, it's a special time when family can come together to just enjoy each other's company. Whether your family comprises of two people or a large family with multiple siblings, cousins, uncles and aunts, everyone can be included in this tradition.

Matching family pajamas give everyone a strong sense of belonging and make for an extra sweet photo opp!

At the bottom of the article, you'll find a list of retailers that offer matching family pajamas.

When did this tradition start?

While some may think this is a new trend, it's actually been around for decades. Stemming from the mommy-and-me fashions popularized in the 1930s and '40s, it wasn't until the late '50s that dads started to join in on the fun.

According to fashion historian Debbie Sessions, matching Christmas pajamas for the entire family date back to 1957. Department store catalogs advertised festive sleepwear featuring stripes, checks, and other holiday motifs for the whole family and the tradition gradually grew in popularity.

Who popularized matching family pajamas?

The age of social media helped solidify the tradition but a YouTube family and their viral video is credited for catapulting #christmasjammies into what it is today.

In 2013, the Holderness family from North Carolina posted their year in review to the tune of Will Smith's "Welcome to Miami." Donning red and green striped pajamas embroidered with their names across their chests, they sang "wearing my Christmas jammies."

Ten years later, the video has amassed 18 million views and the hashtag #ChristmasJammies has over 200K posts on Instagram.

How does this tradition go?

The best part about holiday pajamas is that they're pajamas. They're casual, comfortable, and perfect for lounging around at home. There aren't any special rules and you can pick and choose what works best for your family.

When should you wear Christmas pajamas?

The debate over when to break out the Christmas pajamas is not unlike the debate over when to break out the Christmas tree. You might want them to be worn as much as possible if you have a child that will only be in their current size for this season. In that case, you might give them their Christmas pajamas the day after Thanksgiving or on December 1st.

If you're all about the 'gram, you might want to save the Christmas pajamas for Christmas Eve. Everyone will be picture-perfect in the morning as they gather around the tree in their crisp, new PJs.

Waiting til Christmas Eve also provides the perfect opportunity to give them out as a gift. For kids, pair their family pajamas with a book to help them wind down as they wait in anticipation for Santa's arrival.

It's a great tradition because it doesn't require much effort and everyone can participate (even pets!). Just put them on the night before and roll out of bed.

Are matching holiday PJs just for those that celebrate Christmas?

No! You can find matching family pajamas to celebrate Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, and Diwali.

Those that observe non-religious traditions can also find matching family pajamas with winter themes, animals, gnomes and other creative prints.

Do we have to match?

Matching family pajamas are super fun and great for those annual holiday cards but you don't all have to be matchy-matchy. Color coordinating with reds, whites and greens, for instance, is a great option. Or go for some flannel plaid pajamas for a cohesive and classic look that will keep everyone cozy all winter long.

Where can I buy matching family pajamas?

