Hungry? Here's how to get free wings from Buffalo Wild Wings Monday

Buffalo Wild Wings is keeping their promise from weeks ago of free wings if Super Bowl LVIII went into overtime

You can now go to Buffalo Wild Wings and order in-person takeout or dine-in and get six free wings.

Hurry! The promotion lasts only three hours from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. local time on Monday, Feb. 26.

Buffalo Wild Wings announced the promotion after saying they would give away free wings after the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers game went into overtime in Super Bowl LVIII.

The deal applies to both bone-in and boneless wings and no purchase is necessary. Only one free order is allowed per customer.

Visit this website for additional terms and details.

