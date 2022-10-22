Is There Actually A Difference Between Left Twix and Right Twix?

With Halloween approaching and candy displays a common sight at grocery stores, many are wondering if there's really a difference between two sides of one common Halloween treat.

Whether it's a single pack or bag of mini candies, labels of "Left" and "Right" can be found on Twix bars, leading to questions if the two sides of the same bar are actually any different.

According to Twix themselves, Left Twix is described as smooth caramel on top of a crunchy cookie that is enveloped in creamy chocolate.

As for Right Twix, the candy is described as chewy caramel on top of a crisp cookie, cloaked in velvety chocolate.

The "history" behind the Left Twix and Right Twix is chronicled on the candy's website, telling the story of two brothers who were collaborators-turned-rivals, splitting the candy they once developed together into two factories, creating Left Twix and Right Twix separately.

The original advertising campaign began nearly a decade ago from Twix's parent company, Mars, with each side's distinctive packaging and claimed subtle differences becoming a more permanent fixture of the classic candy originally released in 1967.