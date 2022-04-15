Lorde Postpones Tonight's Show at Mohegan Sun

Singer Lorde announced she is postponing her Friday night performance at Mohegan Sun.

The "Royals" and "Team" singer says she is suffering from laryngitis.

"Connecticut — these past couple days I’ve been pushing through some horrendous laryngitis, and I regret to inform you that my voice hasn’t sufficiently recovered to be able to play the show for you tonight," she said in a statement. "I’m so, so sorry. I don’t take postponing a show lightly."

Lorde's Solar Power Tour was scheduled to stop at the Mohegan Sun arena tonight at 7:30 p.m. The casino said ticketholders should keep their tickets to use for the show when it is rescheduled.

In a message to her fans, Lorde said she had hoped to be able to perform tonight.

"I’ve tried everything, and unfortunately, it’s physically impossible for me to sing much of the set. Please accept my sincere apologies. All well besides that, and absolutely frothing to party with you when I am able," she said.

There is no new date for the rescheduled show yet.