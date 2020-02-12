westfarms

Maggie McFly’s to Open at Westfarms Location

Westfarms 10
NBC CT

Maggie McFly’s plans to open a location at Westfarms in West Hartford.

The Connecticut-based restaurant and bar will open a location at Westfarms in the fall, according to its website.

“The owner has been looking at spaces for a while and this was a perfect location for us. We saw a lot of niche dining and not many places offering the amount of options we’re offering under one roof. We wanted to bring something different to the table for that area,” Maggie McFly’s said in a statement.

“We offer over 180 options while still bringing that farm to table aspect we pride ourselves in. We work with a lot of local companies and farms. Some of the partners we have are hardcore sweet bakery, Red Bee Honey, Hartford Flavor company, and Arethusa Farm Dairy to name a few," the statement says.

The first Maggie McFly’s location opened in Middlebury in 1993 and there are now five locations in Connecticut. The Westfarms restaurant and bar will be the sixth in the state.

The company has expanded beyond Connecticut to one location in Albany, New York and two in Virginia.

This article tagged under:

westfarmsWest Hartford
