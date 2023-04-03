Easter baskets are a cherished tradition. They're typically set out the night before for children to find on Easter Sunday morning.

Some are wicker, fabric or plastic and are typically lined with grass at the bottom.

Regardless of what your Easter baskets look like, they're an integral part of Easter and the Spring season for many families.

What you may not know is how the tradition started and where it came from.

This year, Easter falls on April 9, 2023.

What Is the Origin Story of the Easter basket?

For Christians, Easter is the celebration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ. While many of today's Easter traditions are not found in the bible, the Easter Bunny has come to be a prominent part of Christianity's most important holiday. The exact origins of the Easter Bunny aren't known but rabbits have traditionally symbolized fertility. Ever heard the term, "breeding like rabbits"?

One theory points to the festival of Eostre, a pagan tradition of carrying baskets of young seedlings or eggs as an offering to Eostre, the goddess of fertility whose animal symbol was a bunny.

Another theory dates back to the 1700s when German immigrants who settled in Pennsylvania told their children stories about a mythical hare known as “Osterhase” who would lay its colored eggs in a nest, made up in a basket or hat.

The tradition of exchanging baskets is said to be descended from Catholics in the early 12th century. In many Eastern European countries, it continues to be a tradi­tion to have a basket of food blessed on Holy Saturday.

When Did We Begin Putting Chocolate and Candy in Easter Baskets?

The first chocolate Easter eggs were made in Europe in the early 19th Century. John Cadbury made his first iteration of "French eating chocolate" in 1842 but it wasn't until 1875 that the first Cadbury Easter Eggs were made. Then in 1905, the launch of Cadbury's Dairy Milk Chocolate easter egg exploded in popularity, cementing it as a seasonal staple.

Easter is the third top-selling confectionery holiday behind the winter holidays and Halloween, according to the National Confectioners Association. The jelly bean became associated with Easter in the 1930s due to their egg-like shape. And the top-selling non-chocolate Easter candy, the marshmallow Peep, is in its 70th year.

Chocolate, candy and other gifts came to be a featured part of Easter baskets as the German custom spread across the U.S. and decorated baskets replaced nests.

90% of Americans who make Easter baskets include Easter chocolate or candy. While modern parents tend to shy away from sugar, candy is still a popular choice for budgetary reasons.

“Consumers are eager to incorporate chocolate and candy into their seasonal celebrations, especially as confectionery products remain an affordable luxury in challenging times,” John Downs, NCA president and CEO, said.

Who Should Receive an Easter Basket?

While Easter baskets are predominantly given to children, no one is ever too old to receive one.

Where Can I Find Good Easter Basket Stuffers?

With just a few days until Easter, your best bet is to shop locally for any last-minute basket stuffers. You can find items at your local Dollar Tree, Five Below, Target, Walmart, pharmacy, party supply store or anywhere that sells small goods and trinkets.

Tying in practical items and seasonal things that you would buy anyway like swimsuits and sandals and sprinkling in a few digestible treats always makes for a solid basket.

Here's a list of ideas:

Peeps, the delicious marshmallow treats, are an Easter holiday staple. Learn how the colorful chicks and bunnies are made.

For Kids:

Inchbug Orbit Labels 2.0 and TagPal Clothing Labels $12.95 each - Whether for school, summer camp or wherever they go, increase your chances of their belongings making their way back home with these practical and beautiful bottle and clothing labels.

Color Changing Umbrella by TenLittle $18 - Your kids will love the spring showers just as much as the sunshine with these fun color-changing umbrellas.

Sandy Beach Doll $60 - It's a major upgrade from the classic beach pail and it's probably unlike anything you've ever seen. This cute doll can be filled with sand or water for endless hours of entertainment. She also comes with a pair of matching sunglasses for your little one.

Squishmallows $6.61+ - These ultrasoft plush toys are all the rage right now for kids of all ages with many collecting them in the way we used to collect Beanie Babies.

Giant Bubble Stix and Bubble Solution $5 - Kids love bubbles. Add a touch of whimsy with this affordable kit for creating huuuge bubbles

Easter Bath Bomb set by Dabble & Dollop $20 - Make bathtime more fun with some natural bath bombs in honeydew melon and tangerine scents.

General Ideas for Everyone:

Chocolate bunny

Jelly beans

Peeps marshmallows

Cadbury Crème eggs

Jordan Almonds

Swimsuit

Sandals

Lip balm

Sunglasses

Sunscreen

Beach ball

Pool floaty

Hat

Blanket

Towel

A book

Seeds for planting

General Non-Food Ideas for Kids: