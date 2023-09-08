Court document brings new perspective on fatal crash involving Hartford officer

NBC Connecticut Investigates discovered some new information in connection with the death of a Hartford police officer this week.

Officer Bobby Garten was killed after a car driven by an 18 year old Hartford man ran into his police cruiser following a routine traffic stop a block away.

Chief Investigator Len Besthoff found an interesting note in one of the suspect’s arrest documents…that may provide further perspective.

This involved something called the uniform arrest report, or UAR.

It is found in a suspect’s court file, and it’s filled out by police departments…usually booking officers.

The UAR has a section called “incident involved”…and NAR, which the judicial branch says stands for narcotics, was checked off.

That’s all it said. There was no other information other than that.

In addition, there’s another box checked off that indicates the suspect, Richard Barrington Junior, posted bond.

Barrington has not posted bond -- so the form has an error.

We have asked the state police, the agency investigating the fatal crash, about the narcotics box being checked off on the UAR, and it said it does not have details about the paperwork.

Hartford Police have not offered comment since this is now a state police investigation.

While police may remain tight lipped about this narcotics classification that is checked off, they may know more soon.

It is standard operating procedure to execute a search warrant of a car involved in an incident like this.

There was no record of an executed search warrant on the suspect’s car when we went to check his records at the courthouse.