Crumbling Foundation

CT Bond Commission expected to commit more funds for concrete assistance

By Len Besthoff

NBC Connecticut

More progress has been made in the effort to repair hundreds of Connecticut homes with defective concrete basements. It's a problem NBC Connecticut Investigates first told you about eight years ago.

The program that's set up to help homeowners is expected to receive another $25 million when the bond commission meets next month.

The commission agenda was released and concrete funding is one of the items on it.

The defective concrete basement problem principally affects north central and northeastern Connecticut, with estimates that hundreds, and possibly even a few thousand homes, may be impacted.

Most insurers have not covered the claims. Plus, the company that experts suspect “made the defective concrete has gone out of business."

Mike Maglaras, superintendent of the program assisting homeowners known as the Connecticut Foundation Solutions Indemnity Company (CFSIC), said of the incoming $25 million from the state, “Knowing that these funds will be on the way to us shortly means we can keep up momentum and work right through the remainder of our fiscal year."

"We are gratified that the commission has placed us on the next meeting agenda. We are making steady progress towards our first 1,000 families.., and this terrible crisis which has hurt so many of our fellow citizens will be by 2030, permanently in the rearview mirror," Maglaras continued.

This article tagged under:

Crumbling Foundationcrumbling concrete
