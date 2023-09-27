New concrete research funds are coming to Connecticut

More money is coming to the state to help hundreds of homeowners dealing with crumbling concrete basements - a problem NBC Connecticut Investigates first told you about eight years ago.

Representative Joe Courtney, Senator Richard Blumenthal and Senator Chris Murphy announced UConn has received $4 million from the National Institute of Standards and Technology to continue researching the mineral pyrrhotite, which can cause foundations to fail.

In total, the delegation has delivered more than $10 million for this research.

The funding also made it possible for condo owners to get free testing of their concrete, saving them tens of thousands of dollars.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The defective concrete basement problem has principally impacted north central and northeastern Connecticut with estimates that hundreds, and possibly even a few thousand homes, may be affected.

Most insurers have not covered the claims. Plus, the company that experts suspect made the defective concrete has gone out of business.