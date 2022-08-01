Connecticut

EMS ‘Deserts': Multiple Factors Upping Arrival Times in Conn.

Connecticut ambulance services are having to increase response times and reduce availability in some parts of the state.

By Jonathan Kopeliovich

NBC Connecticut

Rural residents are being hit hard by what the Connecticut Association of Paramedics and EMTs, or CAPE, has called “EMS Deserts,” areas with almost no ambulance coverage.

According to CAPE, in a presentation last week to the state’s public health legislature, ambulance services have had to reduce their availability in some parts of the state, leading to slower response times in rural areas.

In an NBC Connecticut Investigates report this year, ambulance response times doubled from eight minutes in 2018 to 16 minutes in 2020. Medical experts said this was because of COVID-19 fatigue, non-competitive wages and understaffed teams.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

CAPE also found ambulance pay rates were increasing due to hospitals consolidating with each other and buying out more ambulance providers. 

“They have deeper pockets in some of the organizations and they are taking them out of the streets and putting them into other health care locations,” said Greg Allard, the president of the Association of CT Ambulance Providers.

The Connecticut Hospital Association said that its hospitals suffered from staff shortages during the pandemic. However, they said they remain committed to working toward a sustainable EMS system.

Local

americares 48 mins ago

CT-Based Americares Responds to Kentucky After Historic Flooding

heat wave 1 hour ago

Lamont Activates CT's Extreme Weather Protocol Ahead of Forecasted Heat

Get the latest news delivered directly to your inbox. Click here to sign up for our breaking news and other newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Connecticutfirst respondersEMSarrival timesresponse time
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us