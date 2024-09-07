Legalized sports gambling's impact in Connecticut

A new study indicates the ease of access to sports gambling is harming the financial health of some consumers, including here in Connecticut.

Legalized sports gambling was introduced after a U.S. Supreme Court decision in 2018, and debuted here three years ago.

The data shows participants were more likely to file for bankruptcy, and had higher amounts of outstanding debt - something researchers consider “statistically significant."

To learn more about the impact of legalized sports gambling, watch our video above.

Read the study here: