Legalized sports gambling's impact in Connecticut

By Len Besthoff

A new study indicates the ease of access to sports gambling is harming the financial health of some consumers, including here in Connecticut.

Legalized sports gambling was introduced after a U.S. Supreme Court decision in 2018, and debuted here three years ago.

The data shows participants were more likely to file for bankruptcy, and had higher amounts of outstanding debt - something researchers consider “statistically significant."

Read the study here:

