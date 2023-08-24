Add ‘calling your insurance agent' to your college move-in checklist

College students aren’t the only ones heading back to campus. Thieves are, too.

“It was just there one day, then gone the next day,” said UC Berkeley student Sammie Sparks, whose hair straightener was swiped in her dorm’s communal bathroom.

“It was a pretty common thing in my dorm. A lot of people have got their stuff stolen,” Sparks said.

The most recent FBI crime data found 465 total robberies, larcenies/thefts and burglaries reported on Connecticut’s public college campuses and Yale, too, in 2019.

It’s a problem impacting college campuses all over the country. Police tell us students’ schedules, predictability and sometimes their lack of situational awareness can contribute to campus crime.

Simple mistakes, like not remembering to lock doors, can make college students easy targets.

“One of my friends, she had expensive earrings stolen that were like hundreds of dollars,” Sparks said.

Her friend might not be out all that money.

“If you’re the parent of a college-bound student, your homeowners’ policy might typically provide some coverage for their property while they are away from your primary home,” said Karen Collins with the American Property Casualty Insurance Association.

She said make sure to ask your agent if your policy extends to your kid’s dorm room.

“Pick up the phone to have that conversation to see what your unique needs are," Collins said.

But homeowners' deductibles can be expensive, perhaps more expensive than what was stolen, so it wouldn’t make sense to make a claim.

And your homeowner’s policy might not apply if your student lives off campus.

“The reality is, you actually need renter’s insurance as a college student. That is what will protect your personal belongings while you are away at college,” Collins said.

She said it can cost as low as $5 to $10 a month depending on the coverage you choose, and it can be bundled with car insurance, too.

Something Sparks now may invest in.

“I think that’s pretty affordable," she said.

AAA urges college students to just leave valuables at home and make sure to create an inventory of the stuff they do bring.

Make sure to include the makes, models and serial numbers of items because if you do have to file an insurance claim, you’ll most likely need all of these details to get paid back in full.

AAA sent us these homeowner and renter insurance tips for students: