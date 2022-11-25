Connecticut Shoppers Search for Savings on Black Friday

‘Tis the season - the holiday shopping season!

The morning rain didn’t keep people from cashing in on good deals this Black Friday.

But there’s no question that because most stores' sales now last longer than just day, it’s not the crazy shopping chaos like we used to see.

“Black Friday is a season. Retailers have been kicking off Black Friday, early Black Friday deals for the better part of a month this year,” said Kristen McGrath, a Blackfriday.com shopping expert.

Those we spoke to perusing The Promenade Shops at Evergreen Walk in South Windsor were pleased.

“Yeah, pretty good deals. I like that stores are offering more of those deals throughout the week though, so it’s not as hectic on Friday,” said Alex Cascio of Glastonbury.

McGrath says as you shop this season, make sure to do your research first.

“Some retailers might offer the same price as another retailer, but that deals a little richer. For example, Kohl’s will offer extra Kohl's cash back on certain purchases," McGrath said.

An important tip as inflation is making an impact on all of our wallets.

For some consumers, it’s changing their shopping habits.

“If it’s not within your budget, just leave it. Leave it be,” said Stacy Fletcher of East Hartford.

For others, it’s business as usual.

“Shopping, shopping, shopping. Keeping the American economy going,” said Eva Tyz of Bloomfield.

For those looking to save a buck or two, Blackfriday.com does a lot of the savings work for you, gathering and posting all the ads retailers put out, so you can scope out sales ahead of time.

“If you miss out on Black Friday, keep in mind Cyber Monday is right around the corner. Lots of retailers don't wait until Monday to kick off their cyber deals. They'll call it Cyber Weekend and start them on Saturday or Sunday,” McGrath said.

Remember to inquire about return policies while shopping. Many stores tend to have more generous holiday return periods, but you never know.

And, get a gift receipt for your loved one. Some stores can send them to you virtually now, so you don’t have to worry about your family or friends losing the slip in the thrown-out gift wrapping.

And, buy things that are popular or may be in short supply, like toys made with microchips for example, sooner rather than later even though sales will continue on beyond Black Friday.