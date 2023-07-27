Some Webster Bank customers experience issues after system update

Webster Bank recently updated its systems and the changes have left some customers frustrated.

NBC CT Responds has heard from two customers, who say the whole process has been a mess. So, we reached out to the bank.

Webster Bank said it recently updated its systems to “enhance capabilities and services” for customers.

During the weekend of July 22 and 23, service interruptions and banking center closures were expected.

In a statement, it says the majority of its clients had a successful transition.

But the bank said because of the updates, it's aware some clients are still experiencing issues and representatives are “standing by to resolve any issues as quickly as possible.”

"Following a thoughtful and deliberate planning process, we had a successful conversion of our core operating systems over this past weekend (Sunday, July 23) to enhance the capabilities and services we provide and deliver an enhanced client experience. Clients received proactive communications over the last several months in anticipation of these updates and we have been actively helping clients plan for the changes. The majority of our clients had a successful transition and our dedicated colleagues are working closely with them to ensure the smoothest experience possible. We are aware that some clients are still experiencing issues and we have representatives standing by to resolve any issues as quickly as possible. The service we provide is our top priority and we thank our clients for their continued trust and confidence in Webster."

Bill Lavigne of Bristol told NBC CT Responds he was already having trouble getting a replacement debit card from Webster Bank.

And then once he received it, he said the system update made the new debit card unusable.

Lavigne said that has meant waiting on hold for help for hours or waiting in a busy branch with others having troubles with their accounts.

“The branch had full, all hands-on deck, everybody there. Just that they’re trying to operate, do regular transactions as well as put out about 60 fires,” he said.

Another customer told us he was having issues logging into his account, among other problems accessing his cash.

Webster Banks told NBC CT Responds it is working to help these folks and others impacted.

If you’re a bank member that’s having problems, Webster Bank said to call 800-325-2424, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., or visit your local banking center.

And if you still can't get a handle on the issue, you can always reach out to NBC CT Responds.