Tax filing time: free tax resources available for CT residents

It’s hard to believe it’s that time of year again.

Time to start thinking about filing your taxes.

There are free resources to help some Connecticut residents.

IRS Direct File

This year, the IRS is piloting a new, free service in Connecticut called “Direct File.”

The online software’s data input tool guides taxpayers through the filing process with virtual assistants that can help in English or Spanish.

IRS and state stakeholders told us it should take five to 10 minutes to complete on your own, and then automatically takes you to Connecticut’s free filing system too.

This works for folks with simpler taxes: those claiming standard deductions, and these tax credits, according to the IRS website:

Earned Income Tax Credit

Child Tax Credit and Credit for Other Dependents

Child and Dependent Care Credit

Premium Tax Credit

Credit for the Elderly and Disabled

Retirement Savings Contribution Credits

The IRS says Direct File also covers taxpayers claiming deductions for student loan interest, educator expenses, and those claiming deductions for Health Savings Accounts.

You also have had to live in Connecticut for all of 2024 and earned all of your income here too.

Volunteer Income Tax Assistance

In addition, free help is available through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance, better known as VITA.

Individuals or families making $68,000 or less qualify for the service.

If you are self-employed, business expenses should be less than $35,000 and you can’t gain income from a rental property to quality.

Call 2-1-1 to schedule an online or in-person appointment beginning Monday, Jan. 27.

Organizers hope community members not only take advantage of this free service but get the most that they’re entitled to too.

“Our goal of course is to not only provide free top-notch quality services but try to get you your maximum refund and all the credits that you ultimately deserve, and again all free of charge. A lot of the households that we see get upwards between $6,000 to $10,000 in just earned income tax credits and child tax credits alone,” said Juan Berrios, the executive director of Simplify CT, which helps administer VITA.

Berrios reminds folks that if you haven’t claimed the enhanced COVID tax benefits or relief funds, you have until April 15 to do so, the day taxes are due for all.

Other Free Options

If you’re not eligible for VITA or Direct File, 211 of Connecticut recommends these options: