New Haven Looks to Recoup Millions as Tax-Exempt Properties Grow

The City of New Haven is facing a budget shortfall, and some leaders believe Yale University should step up to help fill the gap.

“That’s one of the main problems that we have here in New Haven is that there’s not many community centers, there’s not many afterschool programs,” said Anthony Bacote, a youth football coach in the city.

Bacote said a tight city budget is hurting New Haven communities.

“Our neighborhoods aren’t invested in. Nobody cares.”

There may be several reasons for the city’s revenue shortage, but Mayor Justin Elicker has not shied away from one in particular.

“I’ve been quite clear all along that I strongly believe Yale University needs to play more of a role in the future of the city and helping us address our financial problems,” said Elicker.

For Elicker, the issue is New Haven is facing a possible $13 million budget shortfall, so he is calling on Yale University for help. The 320-year-old institution recently announced a $203 million surplus.

Elicker pointed to the fact that 60% of the city’s total real estate is tax-exempt, at a value of $8.5 billion. Almost half of that, he said, belongs to the university.

“We want Yale to grow. We want Yale to succeed. We don’t want Yale to do that on the backs of New Haven residents,” said Elicker.

Data Courtesy of City of New Haven

The university did not answer multiple requests for an interview. In a past statement from May 2020 the university said:

“(The) $12 million voluntary payment in the most recent fiscal year was the highest from a university to its hometown anywhere in the United States and represented a 44 percent increase from the payment we made just three years earlier. And that is only one part of what Yale gives directly to the city. In that same year, we paid $5 million in property taxes on our non-academic properties (making us the city’s third-highest taxpayer).”

State Senator Martin Looney (D- New Haven) said Connecticut historically foregoes taxes on non-profits because they often have small budgets to provide important community services.

“It’s been a tradition that we don’t tax nonprofit institutions. In fact, Yale’s tax exemption is built into the state constitution,” said Looney.

Acting City Assessor Alex Pullen confirmed the university is the third highest taxpayer behind United Illuminating and Winstanley.

Records also show the hospital and university together hold $4.7 billion of the city’s tax-exempt property, $3.5 billion of which belongs to the school. So, how much tax revenue is lost?

“It’s a complicated question and to give it such a simplified answer wouldn’t be doing it justice,” said Pullen.

He said there’s no accurate way to tell because it would involve moving property back to the taxable grand list, which would change the mill rate and lower taxes overall. He said it’s all hypothetical, but in one scenario it could be $121 million in tax revenue and a mill rate in the 20s.

The city’s financial concerns are growing as a critical revenue stream is running dry. The state’s PILOT program – or Payment In Lieu of Taxes -- is also coming up short.

“It can range between $75 to $90 million that the city is actually losing by the state not fully funding that PILOT program,” said Michael Gormany, city budget director.

Through PILOT, the state can pay cities up to 77% of lost property taxes for hospitals, non-profits, and state-owned property. Instead, the state pays about 25% to municipalities, leaving New Haven with a flat $50 million.

“That is applied uniformly to every piece of PILOT eligible property in the state, so what it means is that Greenwich Hospital gets the same PILOT reimbursement for property as New Haven gets for Yale New Haven Hospital property,” said Looney.

Gormany said the formula is unsustainable for the growing tax-exempt list. That’s why Looney said he’s introducing a new three-tiered formula to give more money to municipalities in financial need.

“New Haven, Hartford, New London, and Mansfield of course because of the presence of UConn, are the four communities with the most tax-exempt property and the most interest in the PILOT formula,” said Looney.

Meanwhile, residents are frustrated.

“I think it’s time for the people to say enough is enough,” said John Lugo of Unidad Latina en Accion. In December his group led a march calling on Yale University to help combat issues like homelessness and hunger among New Haven residents. Some, he said, are people who work for the university or in the businesses and restaurants whose success depends on the school

“Some of these people they are the ones who clean the snow in the winter time, some of these people are the ones who take care of their gardens,” said Lugo. “We have to remind them that they are part of the New Haven community and they need to contribute. They have so much money.”

The mayor said there’s now a team from the city negotiating the issue with the university.

“We’ve been having conversations and I’m always optimistic that we can address this challenge. I wouldn’t be working so hard if I didn’t believe we could get there,” Elicker said.