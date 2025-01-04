State emergency communications staffers work on 911 improvements

State leaders are reviewing lessons learned after a disruptive outage impacted 911 service.

Back on Oct. 22, a large phone network in Connecticut failed.

A statewide alert went out to use non-emergency numbers, or text to 911.

That spurred people to test the system, causing a near 600% spike in text to 911 volume, impairing the 911 centers.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The state will soon distribute a list of routine numbers for 911 centers so people will know they have a place to call in an emergency.

The state is also exploring more coordination on outage info with local news outlets.

For more information on this story, check out the video above.