1 Dead, 4 Injured After Shooting Inside Hartford Nightclub

One person has died and four others are injured after a shooting inside a Hartford nightclub early Sunday morning.

The shots rang out around 1:30 a.m. inside the Majestic Lounge on Franklin Avenue after an argument between a group of people.

Two police officers who were outside the nightclub, rushed inside after hearing the shots and attempted life-saving measures on the victims, police said.

The victims included three men and two women. One of the men who was shot died, according to police. He was 28 years old.

One of the victims was a passenger in a car being transported to the hospital, but the car crashed at the intersection of Maple Avenue and Franklin Avenue, authorities said.

One man and one woman who were shot are still in surgery and the other two surviving victims are in stable condition, officers added.

Investigators have not identified any of the victims.

Police said the shooter or shooters may have slipped away during the rush of people running from the nightclub after the shots were fired.

Investigators said they are looking through surveillance video to try and find the shooter or shooters.

The nightclub has been the scene of past violence, police said.

Sunday morning's shooting was not a random act, authorities added.