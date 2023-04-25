Bed, Bath & Beyond to Stop Accepting Coupons Wednesday and Other Key Dates

Bed Bath & Beyond declared bankruptcy on Sunday and the company will stop accepting coupons Wednesday. Here are some key days shoppers need to know.

Bed Bath & Beyond and buybuy BABY stores are open as the company begins its wind down process.

Several Connecticut Bed Bath & Beyond stores have already closed, but the stores in Simsbury and Brookfield remain open. Find the store locator here.

Wednesday, April 26

Store closing sales: Wednesday, April 26

While some stores have closed, additional store closing sales will start on Wednesday, April 26. All purchases during the store closing sales will be final.

Last Day to Use Coupons: Wednesday, April 26

The company expects to stop accepting coupons on April 26, when the store closing sales begins.

Monday, May 8

Last Day to Use Gift Cards: Monday, May 8

Customers can use gift cards through May 8.

Monday, May 15

Redeeming my Welcome Rewards: Monday, May 15

Customers should be able to redeem Welcome Rewards until May 15. They are no longer awarding Welcome Rewards on purchases.

Merchandise Credits: Until Monday, May 15

Customers should be able to redeem merchandise credits until May 15.

Wednesday, May 24

Returns and Exchanges: Until May 24

The company expects all in-stock orders will be fulfilled. It expects to accept returns and exchanges for items purchased prior to April 26, in accordance with its usual policies. until May 24.

Other Things to Know

Shopping Online

Customers can continue to shop online.

Bed Bath & Beyond/buybuy BABY App

Customers can continue using the Bed Bath & Beyond/buybuy BABY app at this time.

Membership

The company said memberships are not eligible for a refund, but you can use benefits before the store closing sales begin on April 26.

Registries