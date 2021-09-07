Apple Sends Invites for Sept. 14 Launch Event, Where New IPhones Are Expected

Apple sent out invitations to the media for its annual September event, where the company is expected to launch new iPhones.

Apple could also release new Apple Watch and AirPods models.

Apple sent out invitations to the media Tuesday announcing Sept. 14 as the date for its annual launch event, where the company is expected to introduce new iPhones.

The company may also announce new Apple Watch and AirPods models. Apple releases Apple Watches on an annual basis, and AirPods are due for a revision, since the last update was released in 2019.

The launch will be streamed on Apple's website. Apple has held virtual launch events since the start of the pandemic in 2020.

Apple typically announces its new iPhones in September. But last year, due to the pandemic, Apple announced the iPhone 12 in October. Its September event was instead used to reveal the Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, new iPads, a streaming exercise class subscription service and a bundle of other Apple services called Apple One.

It's possible Apple does something similar this year. The company is due to refresh the MacBook Pro and iPad models this fall, at least if it sticks to its annual schedule. But it's unclear if they'll be introduced at the same event as the iPhone.

This year's iPhones will likely resemble last year's models but with a smaller "notch" cutout at the top of the screen, Bloomberg reported. The Apple Watch is expected to get its first major new design since it launched in 2015.