As ‘quiet luxury' takes over: 4 subtle signs of wealth, according to a self-made millionaire

Vacation homes near the nicest beaches. The latest models of luxury cars. Birthday parties that would put your average wedding to shame.

It used to be easier to pick out the 1%.

But with trends like "quiet luxury," in which high earners opt for less flashy status symbols, it might not be so obvious.

Still, if you look closely, there are subtle indicators of ultra-wealth, says self-made millionaire Ramit Sethi in a recent newsletter.

4 subtle signs of wealth

While some items and activities that signify "subtle wealth" are outright expensive, others may not cost anything but can be more easily attained if you have money.

Here are a few of Sethi's favorite examples:

Having a bag for every occasion

Having the time and money to stay physically fit

Paying $40 or more for hand soap

Waiting months for custom furniture

"Wealthy people love bags, and they have the exact right bag for the right occasion," Sethi writes. "There are weekender bags, beach bags, bags for the farmer's market, tote bags when walking around the city," and more.

The luxury is having room in your budget for the just-right bag or for extravagant soap.

Plus, these folks have freedom to decide how they spend their time because they can pay for child care, transportation or exclusive memberships.

"You also have to have the time to stay physically active," Sethi writes. "For most people who work desk jobs, this takes an entire apparatus to ensure the rest of your life still works, hence the subtle sign of wealth."

Waiting months for furniture may not seem like a flex. But when it arrives, these aren't pieces you could have picked out in a warehouse — they're often custom built.

3 things that would make people feel rich

When Sethi asked his audience to list their favorite signs of subtle wealth, many of the responses were more commonplace, including:

Having my bills on autopay

Not freaking out over a parking ticket

Buying groceries without thinking about the cost

While you don't need to be rich to attain these things, they are a luxury for many people. Over half of Americans report living paycheck to paycheck.

But Sethi encourages his followers to dream bigger. "These are completely achievable by the vast majority of people! You can set your bills on autopay — and you should," he writes.

