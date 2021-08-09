Chinese Stocks Subdued as Covid Worries Weigh on Sentiment; South Korean Game Developer Krafton Slumps on Debut

Asia-Pacific stocks were mixed in Tuesday morning trade.

South Korean game developer Krafton sank on its debut on Tuesday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 declined from records overnight stateside.

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed in the morning following overnight declines for the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 on Wall Street.

South Korea's broader Kospi slumped 0.8%.

Shares of South Korean game developer Krafton slumped as much as 17% from its IPO price on its market debut, according to Refinitiv Eikon data. Krafton, the game maker behind the blockbuster game PUBG, last pared losses to fall more than 13%.

Shares of companies related to South Korean conglomerate Samsung declined in Tuesday morning trade. Shares of Samsung Electronics slipped 1.35% while Samsung C&T fell 2.46%. Samsung Life Insurance slipped 0.91%.

South Korea's justice ministry announced Monday that the firm's heir Jay Y. Lee is set to be released on parole later this week, according to Reuters.

Chinese stocks subdued on Covid fears

Mainland Chinese stocks were subdued in early trade. The Shanghai composite fell 0.23%, while the Shenzhen component was just above the flatline.

Worries over a widening Covid resurgence in China continued to weigh on sentiment as China reported more infections this week, and cities embarked on mass testing.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index slipped around 0.4%.

Shares of Evergrande Property Services, an arm of indebted Chinese developer China Evergrande, soared around 11% in early trade. China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group jumped around 6%.

Reuters had reported, citing sources, that Evergrande is in talks to sell stakes in its electric vehicle and property management businesses — China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group and Evergrande Property Services Group respectively.

In other markets, the Nikkei 225 in Japan gained 0.24% while the Topix index advanced 0.54%. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 climbed 0.03%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.28%.

Overnight stateside, the Dow declined 106.66 points to 35,101.85 while the S&P 500 slipped about 0.1% to 4,432.35. The Nasdaq Composite outperformed, rising 0.16% to 14,860.18.

Worries about the impact of Covid on global growth continued to weigh on investor sentiment, with countries grappling with the spread of the highly transmissible delta variant of the virus.

Oil prices rise

Oil prices were higher in the morning of Asia trading hours on Tuesday following a tumble on Monday. International benchmark Brent crude futures slipped 0.1% to $69.03 per barrel. U.S. crude futures gained 0.27% to $66.65 per barrel.

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 93.001 following a climb late last week from below 92.4.

The Japanese yen traded at 110.34 per dollar, weaker than levels below 109 seen against the greenback last week. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7318, below levels above $0.735 seen yesterday.