Citigroup Profit Surges 48%, Driven by Strong Trading Revenue

Citigroup reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its third quarter on Thursday.

The bank reported $2.15 in earnings per share on $17.15 billion in revenue. Wall Street was anticipating earnings per share of $1.65 on revenue of $16.97 billion, based on Refinitiv consensus estimates.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Net income came in at $4.6 billion, compared with $3.1 billion a year ago. That is a 48% increase year over year.

Trading revenue for fixed income and equity markets topped estimates at $3.18 billion and $1.23 billion, respectively. Analysts expected $3.07 billion in revenue from fixed income trading and $909.7 million in revenue from equities trading, according to StreetAccount estimates.

In addition to the results, investors will be looking for Citi's expectations for the economic recovery, interest rates and loan creation. They will also be looking for new insight into CEO Jane Fraser's plan for the bank, which she took over earlier this year.

For the second quarter quarter, Citi beat expectations on the top and bottom lines thanks in part to a $1.1 billion benefit for loan loss reserves. The bank also announced in April that it was exiting retail operations in 13 non-U.S. countries.

On Wednesday, JPMorgan kicked off bank earnings season by beating profit expectations on a $1.5 billion boost from loan loss reserves.

Shares of Citi are up about 14% year to date, which is trailing the returns of the KBW Bank Index and some of its large-cap peers.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Become a smarter investor with CNBC Pro.

Get stock picks, analyst calls, exclusive interviews and access to CNBC TV.

Sign up to start a free trial today.